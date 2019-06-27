App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee recovers but trades lower at 69.23 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.20 and 69.90, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee has recovered marginally but trading lower by 8 paise at 69.23 per dollar versus previous close 69.15.

On June 26 the Indian rupee rose 21 paise to finish the day at 69.15 against the US dollar in line with uptrend seen in the domestic equity market.

Rupee rose against the US dollar after US Trade secretary said that the US and China were close to a trade deal, and he’s optimistic that progress can be made during weekend talks between President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping. His quote said, “We were about 90% of the way there [with a deal] and I think there’s a path to complete this, “but did not provide any detail on the remaining 10% of the agreement. In the next couple of days volatility for rupee as well as major crosses could be confined to a narrow range ahead of the important final GDP number that will be released from the US and the G20 meeting that is scheduled this weekend. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.20 and 69.90.

Close
 

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 10:45 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.