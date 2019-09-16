App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee recovers but trades 60 paise lower at 71.52 per dollar

The Indian currency has appreciated by 147 paise in the last seven trading sessions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian rupee has recovered from the low point of the day but trading lower by paise at 71.52 per dollar, down 60 paise from the previous close.

Rupee opened lower by 70 paise at 71.62 per dollar versus Friday's close 70.92.

Also Read - Rupee at 1-month high, likely to trade in the range of 70.80-71.60 levels

Close

The rupee marched higher for the seventh straight session on Friday to close at 70.92 per US dollar, up 22 paise, as softening crude oil prices and easing US-China trade tensions bolstered investor sentiment, said PTI.

Most Asian currencies gained following signs of rapprochement between US and China over their trade dispute, it added.

The Indian currency has appreciated by 147 paise in the last seven trading sessions.

First Published on Sep 16, 2019 11:40 am

tags #Rupee

