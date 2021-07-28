MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee recovers 9 paise to close at 74.38, snaps 2-day losing run

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range ahead of the monthly expiry and the US Fed’s policy decision.

PTI
July 28, 2021 / 04:23 PM IST
File image

File image

The rupee recovered by 9 paise to close at 74.38 (provisional) against the US currency on Wednesday, snapping it two-day losing run ahead of the US Fed policy decision.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range ahead of the monthly expiry and the US Fed’s policy decision.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 74.44 against the dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.31 and a low of 74.49 during the session.

The local unit finally ended at 74.38, higher by 9 paise over its last close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 74.47 against the US dollar.

Close

Related stories

"Indian rupee appreciated after two days of minor weakness amid month-end adjustments,” said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

So far this week, the rupee has been consolidating in the range of 74.30 to 74.50, looking for a fresh trigger to get a clear direction.

"Investors focus will remain on today’s Federal Open Market Committee(FOMC) meet. We don’t see any meaningful moves on dollar crosses today as the outcome will come mid-night and investors will stick to their wait-and-see approach. The bias is for a bid dollar given the risk of some modest hawkish bias from the FOMC,” Parmar said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07 percent to 92.49.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 135.05 points or 0.26 percent lower at 52,443.71, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 37.05 points or 0.24 percent to 15,709.40.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.77 percent to USD 75.05 per barrel in futures trade.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,459.08 crore, as per exchange data.
PTI
Tags: #Rupee
first published: Jul 28, 2021 04:23 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.