App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 02:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee recoups losses, settles 4 paise higher at 76.16 against US dollar

According to forex traders, border tension with China, foreign fund outflows and concerns over rising COVID-19 cases are weighing on investor sentiment.

PTI

The rupee pared early losses and provisionally settled 4 paise higher at 76.16 against the US dollar on Wednesday tracking gains in the domestic equity market and weakening US dollar.

According to forex traders, border tension with China, foreign fund outflows and concerns over rising COVID-19 cases are weighing on investor sentiment.

The rupee opened weak at 76.21 at the interbank forex market, but recouped the losses and closed at 76.16 against US dollar, higher by 4 paise over its last close.

Close

It had settled at 76.20 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

related news

During the four-hour trading session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 76.10 and a low of 76.25.

"The geopolitical tension between India and China has brought back the risk-off mood in investors. We don't expect the dispute to escalate and both the sides will contain it, till then the market will remain skittish," Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Gupta further said that "any escalation or uncertainty will lead to a sharp bull-run in USD/INR spot. Until 76 level doesn't break in USD/INR spot, it will continue to remain afloat. The immediate support lies around 75.75, and resistance around 76.50."

Meanwhile, the domestic equity market was trading on a positive note with the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex up 152.01 points at 33,757.23 and broader NSE Nifty rising 36.30 points to 9,950.30.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth Rs 1,478.52 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.68 percent to $41.24 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.02 percent to 96.93.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #Rupee

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Coca-Cola partners with CARE India to provide food, other essentials to vulnerable groups

Coronavirus pandemic | Coca-Cola partners with CARE India to provide food, other essentials to vulnerable groups

Coronavirus vaccine could be on market in mid-2021: CureVac

Coronavirus vaccine could be on market in mid-2021: CureVac

Formula E schedules six races in nine days to finish season

Formula E schedules six races in nine days to finish season

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.