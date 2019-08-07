Rupee rebounds after RBI rate cut, trades higher at 70.64 per dollar

The Indian rupee has recovered from the day's low after monetary policy committee reduced repo rate on August 7 for the third time in this financial year.

It is trading higher by 17 paise at 70.64 per dollar versus Tuesday's close 70.81.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced the repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.40 percent in its policy meeting on August 7.

Reverse Repo Rate adjusted to 5.15 percent. RBI cut FY20 GDP growth target to 6.9 percent from 7 percent.

The Indian rupee extended losses for a fourth session on Tuesday, dropping 8 paise to 70.81 against the US dollar ahead of the RBI's monetary policy decision. Unabated foreign fund outflows and higher crude oil prices have taken a toll on the domestic currency's health, reported PTI.

In the past four sessions, the Indian unit has lost 202 paise, it added.

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 70.99 in the previous session. Open interest increased 4.53% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.