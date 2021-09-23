MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee rebounds 23 paise to close at 73.64 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened flat at 73.85 against the greenback.

PTI
September 23, 2021 / 04:33 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The rupee on Thursday rebounded by 23 paise to close at 73.64 (provisional) against the US dollar following a firm trend in domestic equities and losses in the American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened flat at 73.85 against the greenback.

During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 73.61 and finally settled at 73.64.

On Wednesday, the rupee had declined by 26 paise to close at a nearly four-week low of 73.87 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.29 percent to 93.19.

Close

Related stories

"The Indian rupee erased Wednesday’s loss tracking cues from regional currencies and a surge in global equities after the US Federal Reserve’s meeting. Globally risk is looking fairly balanced with two large events of the week FOMC and Evergrande chaos seem to be behind,” said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

The rupee expected to stay right following huge foreign fund inflows from recent IPOs and in the bond market.

"Markets have now started positioning for India rating upgrade from global rating agencies,” Parmar said.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.10 percent to USD 76.11 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 958.03 points or 1.63 percent higher at 59,885.36, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 276.30 points or 1.57 percent to 17,822.95.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,943.26 crore, as per exchange data.
PTI
Tags: #Rupee
first published: Sep 23, 2021 04:33 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.