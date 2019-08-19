App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 06:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee plunges to over 6-month low of 71.43; skids 29 paise

Forex traders said investors are awaiting government intervention to revive the slowing economy. There are expectations that the government would come out with sector-specific stimulus sometime soon.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian rupee tumbled 29 paise to close at an over six-month low of 71.43 against the US dollar on August 19 amid growing worries over economic slump and sustained foreign fund outflows. Further, rising crude oil prices and strengthening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas also took toll on the Indian currency.

Forex traders said investors are awaiting government intervention to revive the slowing economy. There are expectations that the government would come out with sector-specific stimulus sometime soon.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened on a weak note and fell to a day's low of 71.48 against the US dollar. The domestic currency finally settled at 71.43 against the US dollar, slipping 29 paise over the previous close. This is the lowest level for the local unit since February 7, when it had closed at 71.45 a dollar.

Close

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 71.14 against the US dollar.

related news

"Rupee on Monday has under-performed significantly to the other Asian currencies. Brent crude has been inching up for last two sessions," said V K Sharma, Head-PCG & Capital Market Strategy, HDFC Securities.

Sharma further said that the US dollar was hovering near two-week highs against a currency basket on Monday as US Treasury yields bounced back from recent lows amid hopes that major economies will seek to prop up slowing growth with fresh stimulus.

Next major support for the rupee is seen at 72.40 odd levels, he said.

Meanwhile, the 10-year government bond yield was at 6.58 per cent on Monday. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07 per cent to 98.21.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.85 per cent to trade at USD 59.14 per barrel.

In a worrisome trend, foreign fund outflows have further dented market sentiment.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 305.74 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

On the domestic market front, the 30-share Sensex settled 52.16 points, or 0.14 per cent, higher at 37,402.49. It hit an intra-day high of 37,718.88 and a low of 37,358.49. The broader NSE Nifty too settled 6.10 points, or 0.06 per cent, up at 11,053.90. During the day, it hit a high of 11,146.90 and low of 11,037.85.

According to Rajesh Cheruvu, CIO, Validus Wealth, this week the focus will be on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and European Central Bank (ECB) minutes, the annual Jackson Hole Symposium of central bankers and Fed chair Powell's speech, among others.

"In light of the myriad of events this week, volatility should persist in the INR trade with the rupee likely to remain muted," Cheruvu said.

Meanwhile, Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.2872 and for rupee/euro at 79.1468. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 86.3269 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 67.17.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 06:38 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Rupee

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.