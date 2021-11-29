MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Global Investing can be spread beyond the US markets by joining an engaging webinar on November 30, 11:30 a.m.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee plunges by 23 paise, slips below 75 a dollar on new COVID variant worries

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.84 and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.82 and a low of 75.16 against the US dollar in a highly volatile trading session.

PTI
November 29, 2021 / 04:59 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The rupee on Monday plunged by 23 paise to close at 75.12 (provisional) against the US dollar, as investors turned cautious in view of a new variant of COVID-19.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.84 and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.82 and a low of 75.16 against the US dollar in a highly volatile trading session.

The local unit finally settled at 75.12 a dollar, down 23 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had plunged by 37 paise or 0.50 per cent against the US dollar to close at a nearly month’s low of 74.89, as investors resorted to risk-off sentiment.

Investor concern resurfaced about lockdowns amid a rise in COVID cases in Europe and a new variant, detected in South Africa.

Close

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.11 per cent up at 96.19.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 4.29 per cent to USD 75.84 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 153.43 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 57,260.58, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 27.50 points or 0.16 per cent to 17,053.95.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 5,785.83 crore, as per exchange data.
PTI
Tags: #Rupee
first published: Nov 29, 2021 04:59 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.