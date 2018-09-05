App
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 11:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee pares all gains, drops to fresh record low of 71.79 against USD

The Indian unit was trading on a volatile note, moving in a wide range quoting between 71.40 and 71.79 during morning deals.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee pared initial gains to drop to a fresh all-time low of 71.79 against the US currency, falling 21 paise in late morning deals Wednesday on sudden bouts of dollar-buying by banks and importers. Earlier, the rupee resumed higher at 71.43 against yesterday's closing level of 71.58 a dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market here.

"Rupee's speculative demand is causing volatility amid crisis in the emerging market currencies and consistent rise in the crude oil prices," a dealer said.

The dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies overseas as the US economy continued to exhibit strength amid a lingering threat of escalation in the US-China trade conflict, leading to a fall in the domestic unit.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 11:25 am

