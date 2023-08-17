Rupee opens weaker against US dollar, again slips below 83

In the offshore market, the rupee touched 83.45 as speculators continued to bet on the dollar longs due to rising US 10-year treasury yield.

The Indian rupee weakened for the third straight session to slip below the 83 mark against the US dollar on August 17, tracking weakness in global currencies and equities markets as well as rising US yields.

At 9.10 am, the rupee was trading at 83.02 to a dollar, down 0.06 percent from its previous close of 82.96. The domestic currency opened at 83 and touched a low of 83.02 per dollar.

The currency is now 0.32 percent away from its record low. The last time, the rupee hit a low of 83.29 was on October 20, 2022. Local equities markets have remained volatile, falling in 11 out of 18 trading sessions.

In the offshore market, the rupee touched 83.45 levels as speculators continued to bet on the dollar longs due to the rising US 10-year treasury yield. But the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) came to the rescue in the offshore market by selling the dollar, which limited the upside, analysts said.

Bond yields rose after the July retail inflation came in sharply higher, leading to worries that the Reserve Bank of India may hike rates. The 10-year yield jumped 4 basis points to 7.245 percent on August 17 from 7.205 percent on August 14. The forex and money markets were closed on August 15 and 16.

Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Foreign inflows, which have a bearing on the currency pair, however, remain positive for August, which shows the rupee has scope to arrest the fall, analysts said.

"... It is also expected that there could be flows from various deals that happened yesterday, so on the rupee, it is more of a wait-and-watch situation though lower values cannot be ruled out," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director of Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Oil prices seemed to be the only favourable spot for the rupee in an otherwise down-trending market, he said.

Crude oil extended its fall and slipped to a two-week low amid Chinese demand worries and a hawkish US Federal Reserve. The dollar index hit a three-month high and sustained above 103 marks and the US 10-year bond yields crossed 4.25 percent as the US Fed maintained its hawkish bias, leaving its options open for another rate hike as inflation remained elevated, the minutes of the latest US central bank meeting show.

Asian currencies were trading weak. The Malaysian ringgit was down 0.39 percent and the South Korean won lost 0.35 percent. The Thai baht, the Chinese renminbi, the Philippines peso and the Taiwanese dollar declined 0.21 percent each. The Singapore dollar fell 0.13 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against major currencies, was trading at 103.53, up 0.1 percent from its previous close of 103.43.

(with Bloomberg inputs)