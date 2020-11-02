172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rupee-opens-weak-at-74-42-per-dollar-6048371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens weak at 74.42 per dollar

The chances of USDINR trading above 74 are higher and expect the spot pair to trade within 73.50-74.50, says Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Rakesh Patil
Representative Image
Representative Image

Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on November 2. It opened weak by 31 paise at 74.42 per dollar against Thursday's close of 74.11, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

Indian currency market was shut on October 30 on account of Id-E-Milad.

On October 29 Indian rupee ended 24 paise lower at 74.11 versus Wednesday's close of 73.87.

Close

At 10:03 IST, the Sensex was down 202.03 points or 0.51% at 39,412.04, and the Nifty was down 61.30 points or 0.53% at 11,581.10.

related news

"Rupee ended lower near 74.05 on broad sell-off in capital markets globally, giving some strength to the US Dollar Index. Weak stock strong dollar along with month-end oil importers demand supported USDINR. 74.55-74.65 can be on cards in coming sessions," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.

The U.S. dollar held steady on Monday as investors readied for this week’s U.S. presidential election, while a surge in global coronavirus cases continued to weigh on sentiment.

Also Read - Rupee likely to trade in 73.80-74.65 range per US dollar, deploy Bull Put Spread next week
As the rupee moved above 74 levels, aggressive selling was seen due to which it depreciated sharply. As no major weakness was seen in the Dollar index, we feel the rupee will continue to depreciate, said ICICIdirect.


The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 74.61 in the last session. The open interest rose by 14.4% for the November series contract, it added.

Oil prices slumped more than 4% on Monday to the lowest levels since May on worries a swathe of coronavirus lockdowns across Europe will weaken fuel demand, while traders braced for turbulence during the U.S. Presidential election week.

"The continuation of the pandemic in absence of a vaccine is creating havoc and is playing out in the fx market. The fear that economic conditions are going to worsen before they get better, is keeping the dollar strong against EM currencies," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"Adding to this mood is the uncertainty of the US presidential election outcome. So, next week the chances of USDINR trading above 74 are higher and expect the spot pair to trade within 73.50-74.50," he added.
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.