Rupee opens weak at 74.42 per dollar

Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on November 2. It opened weak by 31 paise at 74.42 per dollar against Thursday's close of 74.11, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

Indian currency market was shut on October 30 on account of Id-E-Milad.

On October 29 Indian rupee ended 24 paise lower at 74.11 versus Wednesday's close of 73.87.

At 10:03 IST, the Sensex was down 202.03 points or 0.51% at 39,412.04, and the Nifty was down 61.30 points or 0.53% at 11,581.10.

"Rupee ended lower near 74.05 on broad sell-off in capital markets globally, giving some strength to the US Dollar Index. Weak stock strong dollar along with month-end oil importers demand supported USDINR. 74.55-74.65 can be on cards in coming sessions," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.

The U.S. dollar held steady on Monday as investors readied for this week’s U.S. presidential election, while a surge in global coronavirus cases continued to weigh on sentiment.

As the rupee moved above 74 levels, aggressive selling was seen due to which it depreciated sharply. As no major weakness was seen in the Dollar index, we feel the rupee will continue to depreciate, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 74.61 in the last session. The open interest rose by 14.4% for the November series contract, it added.

Oil prices slumped more than 4% on Monday to the lowest levels since May on worries a swathe of coronavirus lockdowns across Europe will weaken fuel demand, while traders braced for turbulence during the U.S. Presidential election week.

"The continuation of the pandemic in absence of a vaccine is creating havoc and is playing out in the fx market. The fear that economic conditions are going to worsen before they get better, is keeping the dollar strong against EM currencies," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"Adding to this mood is the uncertainty of the US presidential election outcome. So, next week the chances of USDINR trading above 74 are higher and expect the spot pair to trade within 73.50-74.50," he added.