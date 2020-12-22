Rupee opens weak at 73.96 per dollar

Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on December 22. It opened 18 paise lower at 73.96 per dollar against previous close of 73.78, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

On December 21, rupee ended 21 paise lower at 73.78 per dollar versus Friday's close of 73.57.

At 10:03 IST, the Sensex was down 209.33 points or 0.46% at 45,344.63, and the Nifty was down 67.50 points or 0.51% at 13,260.90.

"The Indian rupee closed weak against the US dollar as risk increased throughout the region due to the new strain of Covid-19. Data says this Variant is up 70% more transmissible than the original one and many countries to take stick measure and bans flights and trains from Europe," said Kshitij Purohit, Lead Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor.

"Dollar Index was up almost 1% and it was the biggest gain since September 21. Technically USDINR closed above psychological level 74.00 and also crossed 50 and 100 days SMA. It engulfs past 4 weeks high and close above this level. Today 74.10 is the crucial level and above this 74.30 Levels is expected."

"USDINR Dec future is also crossed resistance 74.10 levels and closed above this level. For today 73.90 – 74.30 range is expected," he added.

The dollar fell from 10-day highs on Monday in a holiday-shortened week, as investors looked past concerns about a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain prevalent in Britain and focused on the U.S. stimulus package set to be voted on by Congress.

Oil prices tumbled on Monday as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain that has shut down much of Britain and led to tighter restrictions in Europe sparked worries about a slower recovery in fuel demand.

After remaining firm above 73.5 levels, a sharp rebound was seen in the US$INR pair, which moved above 74 levels. We feel weakness in the rupee could lead the pair towards 74.5 levels in the coming days, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 74.1 in the last session. The open interest increased by 0.3% in the December series contract, it added.