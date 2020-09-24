Rupee extends losses, trades lower at 73.87 per dollar

Indian rupee extended the early losses and trading lower at 73.87 per dollar, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened 24 paise lower at 73.81 per dollar against previous close of 73.57.

At 11:16 IST, the Sensex was down 679.65 points or 1.80% at 36988.77, and the Nifty was down 200.40 points or 1.80% at 10931.50.

The dollar is likely to gain further as the Coronavirus rattles sentiment in Europe but uncertainty about this year’s US presidential election means it could be prone to more volatile swings, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar extended gains against most currencies on Thursday as signs of economic slowdown in Europe and the United States renewed concern about a second wave of coronavirus infections.