172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rupee-opens-weak-at-73-81-per-dollar-5877731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee extends losses, trades lower at 73.87 per dollar

On September 23 the local currency ended flat at 73.57 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 73.58.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

Indian rupee extended the early losses and trading lower at 73.87 per dollar, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened 24 paise lower at 73.81 per dollar against previous close of 73.57.

At 11:16 IST, the Sensex was down 679.65 points or 1.80% at 36988.77, and the Nifty was down 200.40 points or 1.80% at 10931.50.

Close
The dollar extended gains against most currencies on Thursday as signs of economic slowdown in Europe and the United States renewed concern about a second wave of coronavirus infections.
The dollar is likely to gain further as the Coronavirus rattles sentiment in Europe but uncertainty about this year’s US presidential election means it could be prone to more volatile swings, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.52 in the last session. The open interest in the September series declined 9.09% while it increased 6.05% in the next series, it added.

Oil futures fell on Thursday on concerns the economic recovery in the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, is slowing as the coronavirus outbreak lingers and a resurgence in European cases led to new travel restrictions there.

First Published on Sep 24, 2020 10:05 am

tags #Rupee

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.