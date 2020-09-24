Rupee extends losses, trades lower at 73.87 per dollar

On September 23 the local currency ended flat at 73.57 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 73.58.
Indian rupee extended the early losses and trading lower at 73.87 per dollar, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.
It opened 24 paise lower at 73.81 per dollar against previous close of 73.57.
At 11:16 IST, the Sensex was down 679.65 points or 1.80% at 36988.77, and the Nifty was down 200.40 points or 1.80% at 10931.50.
The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.52 in the last session. The open interest in the September series declined 9.09% while it increased 6.05% in the next series, it added.
Oil futures fell on Thursday on concerns the economic recovery in the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, is slowing as the coronavirus outbreak lingers and a resurgence in European cases led to new travel restrictions there.