Rupee opens weak at 73.6/dollar after US Fed hints at earlier-than-expected rate hike

We feel the USDINR pair should move higher towards 73.70 levels, says ICICI Direct.

Moneycontrol News
June 17, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST

Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on June 17. It opened 35 paise lower at 73.67 per dollar against previous close of 73.32, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market after US Fed projected interest rate hikes into 2023.

On June 16, rupee ended flat at 73.32 per dollar versus previous close of 73.31.

The Sensex was down 147.26 points or 0.28% at 52,354.72, and the Nifty was down 46.50 points or 0.29% at 15,721.

The Federal Reserve brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a long-standing reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy.

The dollar rose to its highest level in almost two months versus major peers on Thursday after the Federal Reserve brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a long-standing reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy.

A sharp move was seen in the Dollar index post the FOMC meet. We feel the USDINR pair should move higher towards 73.70 levels, said ICICI Direct.

The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.42 in the last session. The open interest fell 0.89% for the June series, it added.
first published: Jun 17, 2021 10:00 am

