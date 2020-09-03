172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rupee-opens-weak-at-73-23-per-dollar-5791151.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens weak at 73.23 per dollar

The dollar strengthened overnight, helped by positive US manufacturing data. However, investors will now be looking to see if the ECB will follow the US Federal Reserve in shifting its policy towards inflation, as it reviews its monetary policy next week, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News

Indian rupee opened 20 paise lower at 73.23 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 74.03.

The dollar strengthened overnight, helped by positive US manufacturing data. However, investors will now be looking to see if the ECB will follow the US Federal Reserve in shifting its policy towards inflation, as it reviews its monetary policy next week, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.35 in the last session. The open interest in the September series declined 1.00% while it increased 0.08% in the next series, it added.

Oil prices were little changed in early trade on Thursday, sitting near multi-week lows hit overnight on worries about fuel demand due to a patchy U.S. economic recovery.

The dollar clung to overnight gains on Thursday, as investors trimmed bets against the greenback and sold the euro on concern that the European Central Bank was worried about its rise.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 10:00 am

