App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens weak at 71.60 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 71.40 and 72.20, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Monday. It has opened lower by 36 paise at 71.60 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close of 71.24.

Ahead of the interim budget announcement the rupee consolidated in a narrow range of 70.70 and 71.40 levels but post the budget announcement the rupee came under pressure. In the budget, the finance minister has upwardly revised the country’s fiscal deficit targets by 10 basis points for 2018-19 and 30 basis points in 2019-20 because of higher expenditure on an income support scheme, said Motilal Oswal.

The fiscal deficit for the current financial year is likely to be around 3.4% of GDP, marginally higher than the targeted 3.3%. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 71.40 and 72.20, it added.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.