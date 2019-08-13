Rupee opens weak at 71.14 per dollar

The rupee declined by 9 paise to close at 70.78 against the dollar on August 9.
The Indian rupee slipped in the early tarde on Tuesday. It opened lower by 36 paise at 71.14 per dollar versus Friday's close 70.78.The rupee declined by 9 paise to close at 70.78 against the dollar on August 9 as market participants were cautious ahead of a meeting between foreign investors and finance ministry officials regarding the higher tax surcharge, said PTI.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 09:00 am