App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens tad lower at 71.72 per dollar ahead of RBI meet

USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 71.40 and 72.20, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Thursday ahead of RBI meeting. It opened lower by 17 paise at 71.72 per dollar against previous close 71.55.

Rupee ahead of the important RBI policy statement is consolidating in range of 71.40 and 72.20 and most market participants are expected to remain cautious ahead of the new RBI governor’s statement. Expectation is that the RBI could consider cutting rates by 25bps and what will be important to watch is whether the central bank does change its stance. This will be the first policy meeting of the new RBI governor and expectation is that the governor may adapt to a more dovish stance as compared to the earlier one, said Motilal Oswal.

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 71.40 and 72.20, it added.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.