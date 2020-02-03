App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Markets
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens near 3-week low at 71.65

The Indian rupee on Friday appreciated by 25 paise to end at 71.33 against the US dollar on Friday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Indian rupee opened near three week low at 71.65 per dollar on Monday, down 32 paise from Friday's close 71.33.

The Indian rupee on Friday appreciated by 25 paise to end at 71.33 against the US dollar on Friday after the Economic Survey 2019-20 predicted bullish growth figures for the next financial year.

Also Read - Rupee likely to trade around 71.10-71.85/$; here's a trading strategy for this week

Oil prices extended their losses on Monday, dragged down by worries about lower demand in China, the world's largest oil importer, following a coronavirus outbreak there.

related news

The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at 71.56 in the previous session. Open interest fell 2.8% in the previous session. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, said ICICIdirect.

 

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 09:02 am

tags #Rupee

