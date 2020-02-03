Rupee opens near 3-week low at 71.65

The Indian rupee opened near three week low at 71.65 per dollar on Monday, down 32 paise from Friday's close 71.33.

The Indian rupee on Friday appreciated by 25 paise to end at 71.33 against the US dollar on Friday after the Economic Survey 2019-20 predicted bullish growth figures for the next financial year.

Oil prices extended their losses on Monday, dragged down by worries about lower demand in China, the world's largest oil importer, following a coronavirus outbreak there.

The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at 71.56 in the previous session. Open interest fell 2.8% in the previous session. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, said ICICIdirect.