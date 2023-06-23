Rupee opens marginally weaker against US dollar

Rupee

Rupee opened marginally lower against US dollar tracking weakness in Asian equities and currencies market.

At 9.10am, the home currency was trading at 82.06 a dollar, down 0.12 percent from its previous close of 81.95. The currency opened at 82.05.

India's benchmark Sensex fell 0.23 percent in the opening and was trading at 63095 points. On 22 June, the benchmark Sensex fell around 0.3 percent lower.

Recently, many global central banks suggested more rate hikes coming soon. The Bank of England and the Norwegian central bank took decisive actions by implementing half-point rate increases on Thursday, signaling an acceleration of their tightening measures. The Turkish central bank on Thursday delivered a massive 6.5 percentage point hike, taking the benchmark one-week repo rate to 15 per cent from 8.5 per cent after its inflation hit 40 percent in May. Post this, the Turkish lira saw a sharp decline of over 5%. Recently, US fed chair Jerome Powell also suggested more rate hikes.

Traders are becoming increasingly concerned due to the domestic delay in the monsoon season and the subsequent rise in prices of key vegetables such as tomatoes. The recently released minutes from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) indicate a cautious sentiment, leading analysts to predict that a rate cut is unlikely to occur this year.

Among Asian currencies, South Korean won was down 0.6 percent, China Offshore spot fell 0.44 percent, Malaysian ringgit 0.41 percent, Indonesian rupiah 0.37 percent, Singapore dollar 0.26 percent, Thai Baht 0.24 percent, Taiwan dollar 0.12 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 102.563, up 0.17% from its previous close of 102.39.