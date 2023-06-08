Rupee opens marginally lower at 82.59 to a dollar ahead of RBI policy review

Rupee opens lower ahead of RBI policy review on June 8.

The rupee opened marginally lower against the US dollar ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's bi-monthly policy review due later today.

The currency opened at 82.59 a dollar. At 9.10am, the home currency was trading at 82.58, up 0.04 percent from its previous close of 82.55 a dollar.

This was the second straight session when the currency opened marginally lower in the thinly traded market. "This lack of direction can be attributed to the absence of major economic data from the US side this week, while investors remained cautious ahead of the RBI MPC policy outcome. Although the RBI is expected to maintain the status quo on interest rates, traders will closely scrutinize the commentary on rate trajectory and liquidity," said CR Forex in its note.

Traders are also eagerly awaiting the US inflation reading on June 13, and the Federal Reserve's policy review the next day.

On the policy front, there is an 80-85 percent chance that the RBI will keep the rates on hold, while there is an 80 percent chance of the US Fed pausing rates in June and a 52 percent chance of a hike in July, analysts said.

Asian currencies were trading lower. Malaysian ringgit was down 0.32 percent, South Korean won fell 0.22 percent, Thai baht declined 0.14 percent, Philippines peso lost 0.13 percent, Taiwan dollar 0.09 percent, China Renminbi fell 0.06 percent. Among gainers, Japanese yen gained 0.22 percent and Hong Kong dollar and Singapore dollar gained 0.07 percent each.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 104.001, down 0.09 percent from its previous close of 104.10.