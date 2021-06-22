Rupee opens marginally lower at 74.16 per dollar

Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 74.16 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 74.10, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On June 21, Indian rupee ended lower by 24 paise at 74.10 per dollar versus Friday's close of 73.86.

The Sensex was up 372.05 points or 0.71% at 52,946.51, and the Nifty was up 118.30 points or 0.75% at 15,864.80.

Despite the sharp up move seen in the Dollar index, the USD-INR appreciated and moved back towards 74 levels. However, we believe the depreciation may continue in the short term. The USD-INR pair should move higher towards 74.50 levels, said ICICI Direct.

The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.20 in the last session. The open interest declined almost 3% for the June series, it added.

Crude dropped on Tuesday as investors cashed in on a recent rally, but market sentiment remained solid on hopes for a quick recovery in oil demand in the U.S. and European markets and fading expectations for an early return of Iranian crude.

The dollar paused for breath on Tuesday as traders looked to testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell for guidance, after a surprise shift in the central bank's policy outlook, while cyptocurrencies nursed heavy losses.