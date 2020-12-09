Rupee trades lower at 73.59 per dollar

rupee

Indian rupee is trading lower at 73.59 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened marginally lower at 73.59 per dollar versus previous close of 73.52.

At 11:45 IST, the Sensex was up 347.43 points or 0.76% at 45955.94, and the Nifty was up 98.80 points or 0.74% at 13491.80.

"USD/INR is in a sell off mode as RBI is not their consistently I believe. So all upticks have to be sold. If we get 73.80 and 90 today we should sell our near term exports,' said Anil Kumar Bhansali - Head, Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

"The flows are coming in on a daily basis to the tune of $700 to 800 mio are flowing in which is clearly indicated by the FPIs buying in shares and flows coming in Debt market too. Importers to convert only cash or very near term payables for the present," he added.

Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday on concerns over an unexpected jump in U.S. oil inventories last week, but positive news on COVID-19 vaccines lifted investors hopes for a recovery in fuel demand, capping losses.

USD-INR December futures appreciated sharply in the last session and made lows near 73.67. We continue to believe that higher levels should remain a shorting opportunity considering continued FII flows in emerging markets, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 73.74 in the last session. The open interest increased marginally by 2.98% for the December series contract, it added.



