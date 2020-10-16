Rupee opens marginally lower at 73.43 per dollar

Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 73.43 per dollar on against previous close of 73.38, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On October 15 rupee ended lower at 73.38 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 73.29.

As there was a risk of sentiment trades, which pushed the dollar index sharply higher, profit booking was seen in the rupee due to which it depreciated. However, we feel the rupee has moved near its supply zone and the spread between spot and future has risen. The rupee could appreciate again and move towards 73.25 levels, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE closed near 73.51 in the last session. The open interest fell 1.33% in the last session, it added.

At 10:04 IST, the Sensex was up 103.74 points or 0.26% at 39832.15, and the Nifty was up 23.30 points or 0.20% at 11703.70.