Rupee opens marginally lower at 73.38 per dollar

Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 73.38 per dollar on Monday against Friday' close of 73.34, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On October 16 the rupee ended higher at 73.34 per dollar against Thursday's close of 73.38.

At 10:02 IST, the Sensex was up 458.60 points or 1.15% at 40441.58, and the Nifty was up 114.80 points or 0.98% at 11877.30.

The dollar clung to gains on Monday, supported by investor worries about the looming U.S. election and the fading prospects of any fiscal stimulus beforehand, while the Chinese yuan held firm ahead of the release of quarterly growth data.

Oil prices edged up in early Asian trade on Monday ahead of China’s economic growth data, which is expected to show recovery in the top oil importer, offsetting concerns of an impact from the virus’ resurgence on consumption and rising supply.

Due to ongoing pressure in risk assets, the dollar index has started gaining strength once again. A move above 94.20 may open the gates for further upsides towards 95 levels that might take the rupee towards 74. However, we believe the rupee will find a strong hurdle around these levels, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE closed near 73.42 in the last session. The open interest increased by 4.5% in the last session, it added.