Rupee opens marginally lower at 71.21 per dollar

On Wednesday, the rupee ended 2 paise higher to end at 71.19 against the US dollar amid easing crude oil prices.
The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 71.21 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 71.19.
On Wednesday, the rupee ended 2 paise higher to end at 71.19 against the US dollar amid easing crude oil prices.
Oil prices fell to their lowest in seven weeks on Thursday on concerns that the spread of a newly identified respiratory virus from China may lower fuel demand at the same time a report showed oil inventories in the United States rose last week.
Gold prices held steady on Thursday, as rising fears over the spread of China's new flu-like virus supported the safe-haven metalGet access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 09:00 am