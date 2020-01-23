Rupee opens marginally lower at 71.21 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 71.21 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 71.19.

On Wednesday, the rupee ended 2 paise higher to end at 71.19 against the US dollar amid easing crude oil prices.

Oil prices fell to their lowest in seven weeks on Thursday on concerns that the spread of a newly identified respiratory virus from China may lower fuel demand at the same time a report showed oil inventories in the United States rose last week.