Rupee opens marginally lower at 71.19 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 71.19 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 71.16.

Rupee rose and managed to break out of the range following a rally in domestic equities and after UK and the EU announced that a Brexit Deal has been reached. On the domestic front, in the last couple of sessions FIIs too have participated, which is supporting the rupee, said Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Private.

He expect the Brexit deal would be a short term relief but it is hardly a time to celebrate as the proposal will have to be approved by House of Commons.

Volatility for pound will remain high as more updates are expected in the next two days, he added.

On October 17, the rupee ended up 27 paise to close at 71.16 against the US dollar, on the back of optimism over the Brexit deal amid softening crude oil prices.

According to Rahul Gupta, Head of Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services, rupee has appreciated nearly 1% in two days. The hopes of US-China trade closing the Phase-one deal along with a potential Brexit deal, has kept all emerging market currencies including rupee, afloat. Also, the dismal US economic data, fall in dollar index and speculation over third rate cut by Fed added to the strength in rupee.

Going ahead, if Brexit deal is done by the Parliament, as mentioned by UK PM, then we can see further appreciation in rupee, he added.

He feels that 70.75 is a crucial support in USD/INR spot and if that breaks we can see a fall towards 70.50 level, meanwhile, 71.50 will act as a crucial resistance.

