App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades flat at 71.08 per dollar

Going forward rupees is expected to continue trading in a range of 70.65-71.30 with a negative bias, says Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency , Emkay Global Financial Services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Indian rupee is trading flat at 71.08 per dollar, with selling seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened marginally lower at 71.10 per dollar versus Friday's close 71.08.

On January 17, the Indian rupee dropped 15 paise to close at 71.08 against the US dollar amid strengthening of the American currency overseas and rising crude prices.

Close

Oil prices jumped on Monday after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down amid a military blockade, setting the stage for crude flows from the OPEC member to be cut to a trickle.

related news

The dollar began the week on a firm note as economic data pointed to strength right across the US economy, reducing the likelihood of interest rate cuts.

"Globally Sentiment improved after US-China signed the Phase 1 trade deal, however worries over slowing growth, rising inflation and fiscal slippage locally restricted the gains in rupee. Going forward rupees is expected to continue trading in a range of 70.65-71.30 with a negative bias," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency , Emkay Global Financial Services.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 20, 2020 09:01 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.