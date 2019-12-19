Rupee opens marginally lower at 70.99 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 70.99 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 70.97.

On December 18, the rupee ended marginally higher at 70.97 against the US dollar on the back of buying seen in the domestic equity markets and weak crude oil prices.

The dollar took in stride the impeachment of US President Donald Trump on Thursday while its Australian counterpart rallied after a surprise fall in the country's unemployment rate.

The British pound remained under pressure on renewed fears of a chaotic exit from the European Union. It was last at $1.3083 after sliding nearly 2 percent in as many days.

Oil prices remained in touching distance of three-month peaks on Thursday, extending a robust streak that began a week ago, after data showed US crude inventories had dropped while output cuts by major producers kept supply snug.

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 71.08 in the previous session. Open interest declined 6.94% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.