Rupee opens marginally lower against US dollar on positive inflation data

rupee

The Indian rupee opened marginally weaker against the US dollar tracking losses in the local equity markets.

At 9.10 am, the home currency was trading at 82.22 a dollar, down 0.04 percent from its previous close of 82.26 a dollar. The benchmark Sensex and Nifty fell for five out of six sessions. Sensex and Nifty lost around 2 percent in the last six trading sessions.

On Friday, the latest US economic data revealed a continued cooling of inflation alongside an increase in consumer spending. However, the Employment Cost Index (Q2) grew at a rate of 1 percent, falling short of the projected 1.10 percent and marking its lowest reading since September 2021. Meanwhile, the personal consumption expenditures price index saw a rise of 0.2 percent. These indicators suggest potential implications for the state of the US economy and may influence future economic policies.

Last week, both the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) made expected 25 basis points (bps) interest rate hikes. However, it was the Bank of Japan (BoJ) that surprised markets with its actions.

Fed Chair Powell adopted a dovish tone in his speech last week, indicating a cautious approach towards monetary policy.

Meanwhile, most Asian currencies are trading higher. South Korean won rose 0.23 percent, Philippines peso gained 0.21 percent, Malaysian ringgit up 0.19 percent, China Offshore 0.11 percent, Indonesian rupiah 0.06 percent. Among the losers, the Japanese yen fell 0.36 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 101.73, up 0.11 percent from its previous close of 101.62.

(with Bloomberg inputs)