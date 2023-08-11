Rupee opens marginally lower against US dollar

On Thursday, the RBI decided to maintain the current interest rate at 6.5%. RBI also adjusted the inflation projection for the fiscal year 2023-24 to 5.4% from the previous estimate of 5.1%.

The Indian rupee weakened marginally against the US dollar tracking losses in the Asian currencies and domestic equities.

At 9.10am, the home currency was trading at 82.74 a dollar, down 0.03 percent from its previous close of 82.72.

The local equity markets are in consolidated mode with benchmark Sensex and Nifty declining 10 out of 15 sessions. On Thursday it lost around 0.5 percent after RBI policy.

"(The Rupee) is facing strong resistance near 82.80-82.90 levels. All negative factors have been discounted by the markets, and we expect the Rupee should gain on stronger fundamentals and FII/FDI inflows in the coming days. Exporters should take the opportunity of higher spot levels to hedge their exposure. On the other hand, importers would get a dip toward 82.20-82.00 levels in the coming days", CR Forex said.

Overnight in the US data, the yearly headline inflation rate rose to 3.2% from 3%, which was slightly lower than the projected 3.3%. Additionally, the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) was reported at 4.7%, just below the anticipated 4.8%.

"As US CPI and core CPI came lower than expected, the US Fed might be approaching the conclusion of its rate-increase cycle. Surely, the unwinding rate hike cycle would weigh on the USD and thus the Dollar index could move towards 101-100.50", said CR Forex in a note to investors.

Asian currencies were trading weaker. South Korean won fell 0.48 percent, Indonesian rupiah declined 0.26 percent, Taiwan dollar 0.22 percent, Malaysian ringgit 0.2 percent, China Renminbi 0.14 percent, Thai baht 0.11 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 102.554, up 0.03% from its previous close of 102.524.

