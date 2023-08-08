Rupee opens marginally lower against dollar

Currency traders cautious as the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee’s two-day meeting begins .

The Indian rupee opened a tad weaker against the US dollar on August 8, tracking losses in its Asian peers. At 9.10 am, the home currency was trading at 82.80 to a dollar, down 0.06 percent from its previous close.

Traders turn cautious as the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee begins its meeting, the outcome of which will be shared on August 10. They also await July’s CPI inflation data and industrial and manufacturing production data for June, which will be released on August 11.

"With domestic fundamentals remaining robust, the rupee is likely to face tough resistance around the 82.80-83.00 zone and the upcoming sessions could see the pair falling back below the 82.50 territory. Hence, we suggest exporters not get complacent and importers not panic as overall biases of the USDINR pair remain on the downside,” CR Forex said in a note.

Globally, attention would shift to inflation data emanating from the world's two largest economies, the US and China. The US Producer Price Index (PPI), too, would be watched closely.

Asian currencies traded weak as the dollar gained ahead of a crucial US CPI data to be released on August 10. The Japanese yen fell 0.54 percent, the South Korean won 0.5 percent, while the Philippine peso, the Malaysian ringgit and the Thai Baht declined 0.3 percent each. The Indonesian rupiah and China Offshore were down 0.25 percent each, while the Singapore dollar and the Taiwanese dollar each traded 0.17 percent down.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 102.29, up 0.23 percent from its previous close of 102.05.

(with Bloomberg inputs)