Rupee opens marginally higher at 83.03 to a dollar as Asian peers trade in green

Rupee

After closing at a record low, the rupee opened marginally higher against the dollar on August 18, tracking gains in the Asian currency market.

At 9.15am, the home currency traded at the opening rate of 83.03 to a dollar. This was 0.15 percent above its previous close at 83.15.

On Thursday, the rupee ended at a record low on a closing basis amid volatile global equities and currencies market. Concerns escalated due to speculation regarding a US Federal Reserve rate hike, while worrying economic indicators further fuelled apprehensions of a potential Chinese economic slowdown.

The rupee had hit a low of 83.29 last on October 20, 2022. Local equities markets remained volatile with the currency declining in 12 out of 18 trading sessions. Meanwhile, FII inflows stayed positive for August, which shows the local currency has scope to arrest the fall, analysts expect.

Asian currencies traded higher after the dollar fell, extending its loss after the People's Bank of China delivered its strongest ever push back against a weaker yuan through its daily reference rate. The move adds to other efforts to shore up China's currency, including asking state-run banks on Thursday to step up market intervention to prevent a surge in yuan volatility, Bloomberg reported.

The Philippine peso gained 0.43 percent, Malaysian ringgit 0.23 percent, Japanese yen 0.22 percent, South Korean won 0.18 percent, Taiwan dollar 0.18 percent, Thai Baht 0.12 percent, and Singapore dollar 0.1 percent. The Indonesian rupiah fell 0.17 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 103.32, down 0.25 percent from its previous close of 103.57.

With inputs from Bloomberg