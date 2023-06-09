Rupee opens marginally higher at 82.49 to a dollar

rupee

The Indian rupee strengthened marginally against the US dollar on June 9, tracking gains in the Asian currencies and local equity markets.

The home currency opened at 82.49 to a dollar. At 9.30am, the currency was trading at 82.46, up 0.13 percent from the previous close of 82.57 to a dollar.

Analysts are now awaiting a US Fed policy meeting. Analysts are increasingly leaning towards bets that the Fed is likely to abstain from raising interest rates next week. The probability of a pause has risen to nearly 75 percent.

Among Asian currencies, South Korean won was up 0.76 percent, Indonesian rupiah 0.3 percent, Malaysian ringgit 0.2 percent, and Philippines peso 0.2 percent. Among losers, Japanese yen fell 0.23 percent, China Renminbi 0.14 percent and Thai Baht 0.06 percent.

The Chinese yuan contracted on a series of weak Chinese data assuring the markets of the need for further easing by the Bank of China. "This will keep the Yuan under pressure and have a ripple effect on other Asian currencies as well. Hence, despite nearly $8 billion worth of flows in the last three months, the rupee hasn’t been able to gain or sustain strength as the demand for the dollar, apparently due to rising oil demand and cheaper Chinese imports has been surging," said CR Forex in a note.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 103.39, up 0.05 percent from its previous close of 103.343.