Rupee opens marginally higher at 74.68 per dollar

We feel a leg of profit booking should take the pair towards 74.6 in coming days, says ICICI Direct.

Moneycontrol News
July 09, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 74.68 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 74.71, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

On July 8, rupee ended 10 paise lower at 74.71 per dollar against previous close of 74.61.

The Sensex was down 182.06 points or 0.35% at 52386.88, and the Nifty was down 44.00 points or 0.28% at 15683.90.

The USDINR pair approached its sizeable Call base of 75. We feel a leg of profit booking should take the pair towards 74.6 in coming days, said ICICI Direct.

The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.95 in the last session. The open interest rose 2.9% for the July series, it added.

Gold prices on Friday were set for the third straight weekly gain, as a slight pullback in the dollar made bullion less expensive for other currency holders, while a drop in U.S. Treasury yields also offered support to the safe-haven metal.

Oil prices were mixed on Friday after a boost from a drop in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories, but were still set for a weekly decline on concerns that an OPEC+ impasse could swell global crude supplies.
first published: Jul 9, 2021 10:00 am

