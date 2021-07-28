MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee opens marginally higher at 74.43 per dollar

The USDINR is likely to remain volatile due to July series settlement today, says ICICI Direct.

Moneycontrol News
July 28, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST

Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 74.43 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 74.46, amid selling seen ion the domestic equity market.

On July 27, rupee ended marginally lower at 74.46 per dollar against previous close of 74.42.

The Sensex was down 320.93 points or 0.61% at 52257.83, and the Nifty was down 91.10 points or 0.58% at 15655.40.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

“USDINR is once again stuck in a narrow and listless range with spot USDINR closing just 4 paise higher 74.46. July futures is trading 4 paise higher at 74.48," said Anindya Banerjee, DVP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities

Close

Related stories

"A sharp drop in Chinese currency triggered a depreciation in Rupee. However, the gains in USDINR were limited as corporate flows capped the upside. Over the near term we expect a range of 74.30-74.60,” he added.

Oil prices climbed on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude and product inventories fell more sharply than expected last week, reinforcing expectations that demand will outstrip supply growth even amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, holding near the key psychological level of $1,800 per ounce, as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting for hints on policy tapering plans.

 

"The USDINR is likely to remain volatile due to July series settlement today. However, the August series is starting with huge premiums and selling is expected in August contract, said ICICI Direct.

The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.48 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 27.1% for the July series, it added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Rupee
first published: Jul 28, 2021 10:00 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.