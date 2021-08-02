MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee trades flat at 74.40 per dollar

We expect an overall range between 74.20-74.75 on spot over the next week, says Anindya Banerjee, DVP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities.

Moneycontrol News
August 02, 2021 / 11:29 AM IST

Indian rupee is trading flat at 74.40 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened marginally higher at 74.38 per dollar against Friday's close of 74.41.

The Sensex was up 357.38 points or 0.68% at 52944.22, and the Nifty was up 108 points or 0.69% at 15871.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

"One might be fooled by the low volatility in USDINR over last week, as Rupee lost between 1%-2% against major currencies like Euro, GBP, and JPY. US central bank meeting was the key event but it delivered little. RBI remained a major buyer of US Dollars and that did not allow USDINR to fall in line with other USD pairs," said Anindya Banerjee, DVP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities.

Close

Related stories

"The coming week promises to high volatile one. There is US jobs data and RBI rate decision. We expect an overall range between 74.20-74.75 on spot over the next week," he added.

The dollar held just above a one-month low on Monday as traders held tight positions heading into a busy week that includes monthly US jobs data and a key Australian central bank decision.

Gold prices edged lower on Monday as the dollar held steady, with traders eyeing monthly US jobs data to gauge the health of the labour market.

Oil prices fell on Monday on worries over China's economy after a survey showed factory activity growing at its slowest pace in 17 months in the world's second-largest oil consumer, concern compounded by a rise in oil output from OPEC producers.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Rupee
first published: Aug 2, 2021 10:00 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.