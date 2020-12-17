Rupee opens marginally higher at 73.53 per dollar

Representative Image

Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 73.53 per dollar on Thursday versus Wednesday's close of 73.58, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On December 16, rupee ended with marginal gains at 73.58 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 73.64.

At 10:02 IST, the Sensex was up 126.22 points or 0.27% at 46,792.68, and the Nifty was up 39.20 points or 0.29% at 13,721.90.

“The currency market is very lacklustre and the focus is on Fed policy. The hopes of a dovish Fed have kept dollar bulls on sidelines. In our view, the global optimism over rolling out of coronavirus vaccine and the hopes of another US fiscal stimulus package may push USDINR spot towards 73.25," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"Also, RBI is not very aggressive with its intervention. So a consistent trading below 73.25 will push price towards 73 zone, while 74 will act as a strong resistance,” he added.

The dollar languished near fresh 2-1/2-year lows against its major rivals on Thursday as progress toward agreeing a U.S. stimulus package and a Brexit deal boosted risk appetite at the expense of the safest assets.

Oil prices hit a nine-month high early on Thursday after U.S. government data showed that crude stockpiles fell last week and on optimism over a coronavirus relief package in the United States.

Despite the weakening dollar, USD-INR found support near its highest Put base of 73.50. We believe these levels will be tough for the pair to breach on downsides and buying can be seen from these levels, said ICICIdierct.

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 73.68 in the last session. The open interest increased sharply by 14% in the December series contract, it added.