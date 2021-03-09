English
Rupee opens marginally higher at 73.22 per dollar

The range between 73.00 - 73.65 will be seen with volatile moves, says Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

Moneycontrol News
March 09, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 73.22 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 73.25, amid buying seen in the domestic equity markets.

On March 8, domestic currency ended near the day's low point at 73.25 per dollar against Friday's close of 73.02.

At 10:01 IST, the Sensex was up 381.59 points or 0.76% at 50,822.66, and the Nifty was up 113 points or 0.76% at 15,069.20.

"Rupee traded weak as a base seems to have formed near 73.00 as the level which witnessed strong breach on the upside on 26Feb again it has taken the support near the said levels due to rise in Crude prices which has touched 70$ mark in brent," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

"Along with that rise in dollar prices also weakens the rupee. The range between 73.00 - 73.65 will be seen with volatile moves," he added.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday on expectations of a recovery in the global economy after U.S. Senate approval of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill and on a likely drawdown in crude oil inventory in the United States.

The U.S. dollar held near a 3 1/2-month high against its rivals on Tuesday as higher bond yields and expectations of faster economic normalisation from the pandemic in the United States put the U.S. currency at an advantage.

 
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Mar 9, 2021 10:00 am

