Rupee opens marginally higher at 73.19 per dollar

We expect a move towards 73.70 in coming days, says ICICI Direct.

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST

Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 73.19 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 73.27, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market with benchmark indices hitting fresh record high.

On June 14, domestic currency ended 20 paise lower at 73.27 per dollar against Friday's closing of 73.07.

The Sensex was up 243.14 points or 0.46% at 52794.67, and the Nifty was up 65.90 points or 0.42% at 15877.80.

The dollar hovered below a one-month high compared with major peers on Tuesday ahead of a much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting that could signal a change in the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.

Gold prices steadied on Tuesday, after falling to a near one-month low in the previous session, as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for further clarity on rising inflation and monetary policy going forward.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent gaining for a fourth consecutive session, as the prospect of extra supply coming to the market soon from Iran faded with talks dragging on over the United States rejoining a nuclear agreement with Tehran.

With the dollar index hovering near support of 89-90 levels ahead of US Fed monetary policy, the USDINR has crossed its Call base of 73.25 levels on the back of rising oil prices. Hence, we expect a move towards 73.70 in coming days, said ICICI Direct

The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.35 in the last session. The open interest remained almost unchanged for the June series, it added.
first published: Jun 15, 2021 10:00 am

