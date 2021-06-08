MARKET NEWS

Rupee opens marginally higher at 72.78 per dollar

Going ahead rupee can be seen in the range of 72.65-73.25, Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

Moneycontrol News
June 08, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST

Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 72.78 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 72.81, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

On June 8 rupee ended 19 paise higher at 72.81 per dollar versus Friday's close of 73.

The Sensex was down 149.92 points or 0.29% at 52178.59, and the Nifty was down 66.90 points or 0.42% at 15684.80.

"Rupee traded strong with gains of 0.10 near 72.81 with unlocking tab on all over the country. Capital markets witnesses a steady inflow in June giving positive support to the rupee," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

"On the dollar Index front the base currency has seen some minor support formation near 89.70-90.00 which has kept the rupee rise to a limit. Crude prices trading higher also keeps a limited rise for the rupee."

"Going ahead rupee can be seen in the range of 72.65-73.25," he added.

Gold prices hovered near the key level of USD 1,900 an ounce on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar and lower bond yields, while investors awaited US data later this week to gauge inflationary pressure.

The US dollar was subdued on Tuesday as investors looked to US inflation data due later in the week after softer-than-expected jobs data quelled expectations of an early tapering in the Federal Reserve's stimulus.

Oil prices lost more ground on Tuesday as concerns about the fragile state of the global recovery in demand for crude and fuels were heightened by data showing China's oil imports fell in May.

Due to a fall in the Dollar index and positive inflow in domestic equities, the rupee managed to appreciate and closed near 73 levels. However, the USDINR pair is near support and is likely to move towards 73.25 levels, said ICICI Direct.

The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.98 in the last session. The open interest declined by almost 1.4% for the June series, it added.
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Jun 8, 2021 10:00 am

