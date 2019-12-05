Rupee opens marginally higher at 71.48 per dollar

ICICIdirect expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions
The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 71.48 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 71.53.
On December 4, the rupee ended 13 paise higher at 71.53 against US dollar on renewed hopes about US-China trade deal.
The Indian unit went through bouts of volatility for a better part of the session as caution prevailed among participants ahead of Reserve Bank's policy meet outcome and also due to uncertainties around global trade deal.
The dollar and export-oriented currencies found support on Thursday as upbeat trade comments from U.S. President Donald Trump cheered the market, while New Zealand's softer-than-expected banking reforms pushed the kiwi to a four-month high.
Oil prices edged lower in muted trading on Thursday ahead of the start of OPEC meetings later in the day, steadying after the previous session's steep gains on a sharp drop in US crude inventories and expectations of more output cuts.
The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 71.67 in the previous session. Open interest increased 8.63% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.