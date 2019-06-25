Rupee opens marginally higher at 69.32 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 69.32 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 69.35.

On June 24 the Indian rupee has recovered from the low and ended 23 paise higher at 69.35 against the USD amid weakening of the greenback against other major currencies.

Rupee rose primarily on back of broad weakness in the dollar against its major crosses. In the last few session the dollar has been weighed down following expectation that the Federal Reserve in the near future is expected to cut rates. A dovish commentary has pressurized the dollar; apart from this US President continued to criticize the Federal Reserve's interest-rate policy yet again. The president has repeatedly pressured officials to slash interest rates and in an attempted to install political allies on Fed board, said Motilal Oswal.