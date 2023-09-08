Rupee opens marginally higher against dollar in line with other Asian currencies

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 104.88, down 0.17 percent from its previous close of 105.06.

The Indian Rupee opened marginally higher on September 8 against the US dollar tracking gains in the local equities Asian currencies markets.

At 9.10am, the home currency was trading at 83.15 a dollar, up 0.06 percent from its previous close of 83.21. The domestic currency opened at 83.17. The benchmark Sensex rose 0.6 percent on Thursday to 66,265 points.

On Thursday, the Rupee had closed at a record low of 83.21 against the US dollar. Despite having a bundle of negative pointers on the global front, the Indian Rupee managed to remain well near the 83.20 mark, probably because RBI’s small but regular intervention in onshore and offshore helped it not depreciate beyond an all-time low, analysts said.

Crude futures witnessed some correction from its recent upsurge on Thursday, falling after nine straight sessions of gains in WTI and seven straight gains in Brent. The rising U.S. Dollar Index as well as more weakening economic numbers from the euro zone, where economic activity grew by 0.1% vs the 0.3% expected, reignited worries of slackening demand prospects going ahead.

Asian currencies were trading higher. Philippines peso rose 0.24 percent, Thai Baht gained 0.21 percent, Singapore dollar and South Korean won rose 0.13 percent each, and the Japanese yen and Malaysian ringgit were up 0.05 percent each. Meanwhile, China Renminbi fell 0.2 percent, Taiwan dollar lost 0.14 percent, while the Indonesian rupiah declined 0.1 percent.

(with Bloomberg inputs)