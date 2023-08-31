Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollar

The Indian economy likely grew at the fastest pace in four quarters in April-June, with economists expecting GDP to have grown by 7.7 percent on a year-on-year basis, according to a Moneycontrol survey.

The Indian rupee, on August 31, opened slightly higher against the US dollar, following gains in Asian currency markets. Traders are now awaiting the release of GDP data later today.

At 9.10am, the home currency was trading at 82.66 a dollar, up 0.1 percent from its previous close of 82.73.

Asian currencies rose as the US economy expanded at a slower pace due to the Fed's data-dependent approach, leading to a weaker dollar and edgy markets.

US GDP rose at a revised 2.1 percent annualised pace in the second quarter, below the estimates, as more moderated business investment than initially reported outweighed stronger consumer spending, Bloomberg reported.

China's manufacturing activity exceeded expectations in August, improving from 49.30 in July to 49.70, slightly better than the estimated 49.40.

Among gainers, Thai Baht rose 0.32 percent, Japanese yen gained 0.29 percent, Malaysian ringgit advanced 0.16 percent, Philippines peso and China Offshore spot rose 0.1 percent each, Indonesian rupiah 0.07 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 103.13, down 0.03 percent from its previous close of 103.16.

(with Bloomberg inputs)