Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollar

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher against the US dollar on July 3 tracking gains in the local equities and Asian currencies market.

At 9.10 am, the home currency was trading at 81.98 a dollar, up 0.06 percent from its previous close of 82.04. Meanwhile, India's benchmark Sensex rose 0.3 percent to a fresh record high of 64892 points.

In the June quarter, Rupee outperformed among Asian currencies amid continued inflow from foreign investors. In the June quarter, the rupee strengthened 0.2 percent while its peers - Japanese yen, Chinese renminbi, Malaysian ringgit - declined nearly 8 percent, 5.5 percent and 5.4 percent respectively. In the June quarter, FII's bought around $10 billion in local equities.

The US dollar index experienced a lacklustre performance on Friday, failing to make a significant impact. This was largely due to the release of US core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data indicating a slowdown in consumer spending. Looking ahead, market focus will shift to the upcoming US job report, which is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and, consequently, influencing the direction of the US dollar index.

Among Asian currencies, the South Korean won was up 0.36 percent, the Thai Baht rose 0.27 percent, the Indonesian rupiah 0.21 percent, China Offshore 0.16 percent, Singapore dollar 0.1 percent, the Philippines peso, the Taiwan dollar and Hong Kong dollar gained 0.05 percent each. Among the losers, the Japanese yen fell 0.24 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 102.966, up 0.05% from its previous close of 102.91.

(With inputs from Reuters and Bloomberg)