Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollar

Rupee

Indian rupee on June 7 opened marginally higher in a thinly traded market against the US dollar ahead of the key Reserve Bank of India's bi-monthly policy. At 9.20am, the home currency was trading at 82.57 a dollar, up 0.05 percent from its previous close of 82.61. Traders are eagerly awaiting the policy decision from the RBI, which is scheduled for June 8, the US inflation reading on June 13, and the Federal Reserve's policy review on June 14.

On the policy front, there is an 80-85% chance that RBI will keep the rates on hold, while there is an 80% chance of the US fed pausing rates in June and a 52% chance of a hike in July, analysts said.

Among Asian currencies, Japanese yen was up 0.3 percent, Philippines pes rose 0.2 percent, and the Singapore dollar and Thai Baht gained 0.05 percent each. Among losers, South Korean won fell 0.18 percent and the Indonesian rupiah and China Renminbi fell 0.05 percent each.

Meanwhile, the 10-year bond yield fell marginally to 6.974 percent from its previous close of 6.978 percent. Both bond yield and prices moved in the opposite direction.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 104.11, down 0.01% from its previous close of 104.12.