Rupee opens marginally down at 82 a dollar as most Asian currencies trade in red

rupee

The rupee weakened marginally against the dollar, in sync with slump in Asian currencies. At 9.10am, the home currency was trading at 82.03 a dollar, down 0.11 percent from its previous close of 81.94.

"As the FII and FDI funds kept pouring in, which have so far played a key role in strengthening the rupee, the downward pressure due to global fundamentals would remain limited. The tug between the two major factors - RBI intervention and and funds flow - will drive the USDINR pair. For now, there is a thin probability of the pair breaking the 81.80 support zone and a high chance that it would move towards 82.20-82.30 levels in the coming sessions," said CR Forex in its recent note.

Traders eying Bank of England's next base rate decision on Thursday 22 June. The prevailing market sentiment suggests a rate increase in the upcoming meeting, with projections varying among economists and institutions, ranging from 5-6 percent for future hikes, a Reuters report said.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver his testimony on Wednesday and Thursday. Traders are pricing in a nearly 75 percent chance of a 25 basis points rate hike by the Fed at its July meeting, after a pause in June.

Asian currencies were trading weaker as the Bank of China cut its key one-year and five-year loan prime rate to support the economy. Indonesian rupiah was down 0.35 percent, Malaysian ringgit fell 0.2 percent, China Renminbi 0.15 percent, Taiwan dollar 0.12 percent, while Hong Kong Dollar and Philippines peso declined 0.06 percent each. Among gainers, South Korean won edged up 0.22 percent and Japanese yen 0.13 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 102.479, down 0.04 percent from its previous close of 102.52.