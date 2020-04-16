Rupee opens lower at 76.74 per dollar

Indian rupee opened 30 paise lower at 76.74 per dollar on Thursday against Wednesday's close of 76.44.

On April 15, Indian rupee erased all its gains and ended near day's low level at 76.44 per dollar.

A flight to safety bid pushed the dollar higher against its peers on Thursday after dire retail and factory data showed the severity of the collapse in U.S. economic activity caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Fears and concerns over the economic disorder caused by the coronavirus pandemic, strength in dollar index, along with a late session sell-off in domestic equities weighed on the local unit. Sentiments continue to remain quite shaky. At the same time, market participants are eyeing any announcement with regards to the second round of stimulus package from the government, that may help in lifting the sentiments," said Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

"As far as the trajectory for rupee is concerned, downwards pressure is not showing any signs of abating, even though 76.50 mark is the line in the sand that is guarding further weakness in the local unit. Once the said level is convincingly breached, 77.50 mark looks likely on the cards," she added.

The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at 76.72 in the previous session. The open interest has declined almost 7% during the session.

The rupee failed to show signs of any appreciation and moved to life-time lows despite the recent recovery. We believe weakness may continue and one should utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, said ICICIdirect.

Oil rose on Thursday, with U.S. crude rebounding from near-20-year lows in the previous session on hopes that a big build-up in U.S. inventories may mean producers have little option but to deepen output cuts as the coronavirus pandemic ravages demand.