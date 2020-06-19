Rupee opens lower at 76.28 per dollar

Indian rupee opened 14 paise lower at 76.28 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 76.14, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market.

On June 18 domestic unit ended flat at 76.14 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 76.16.

At 10:23 IST, the Sensex was up 39.55 points or 0.12% at 34247.60, and the Nifty was up 17.50 points or 0.17% at 10109.20.

"Indian rupee has weakened to a three week low amid jitters about the resurgence of new coronavirus infections around the world, which are dampening hopes of a quick recovery from the economic fallout of COVID-19. Further undermining sentiments for the currency is the uncertainty with regards to the current border stand-off between India and China," said Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

"Another catalyst for the depreciation in rupee is the retreat in dollar index from three month lows. On the contrary, the local unit is still underpinned by persistent fund inflows due to developments with regards to reopening of the economy."

"Going forward, only a breach of 76.60 mark would steer it towards new record lows in coming days, else we expect the domestic currency to hold steady," she added.

Oil prices pushed higher in early trade on Friday, building on gains in the previous session, after OPEC producers and allies promised to meet their supply cut commitments and two major oil traders said demand was recovering well.