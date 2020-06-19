App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 76.28 per dollar

Going forward, only a breach of 76.60 mark would steer it towards new record lows in coming days, else we expect the domestic currency to hold steady, says Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

Rakesh Patil
Representative Image
Representative Image

Indian rupee opened 14 paise lower at 76.28 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 76.14, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market.

On June 18 domestic unit ended flat at 76.14 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 76.16.

At 10:23 IST, the Sensex was up 39.55 points or 0.12% at 34247.60, and the Nifty was up 17.50 points or 0.17% at 10109.20.

Close

"Indian rupee has weakened to a three week low amid jitters about the resurgence of new coronavirus infections around the world, which are dampening hopes of a quick recovery from the economic fallout of COVID-19. Further undermining sentiments for the currency is the uncertainty with regards to the current border stand-off between India and China," said Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

related news

"Another catalyst for the depreciation in rupee is the retreat in dollar index from three month lows. On the contrary, the local unit is still underpinned by persistent fund inflows due to developments with regards to reopening of the economy."

"Going forward, only a breach of 76.60 mark would steer it towards new record lows in coming days, else we expect the domestic currency to hold steady," she added.

Oil prices pushed higher in early trade on Friday, building on gains in the previous session, after OPEC producers and allies promised to meet their supply cut commitments and two major oil traders said demand was recovering well.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lancet study | Face masks, physical distancing more effective in preventing COVID-19 than face shields

Lancet study | Face masks, physical distancing more effective in preventing COVID-19 than face shields

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 19: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi near 50,000 mark

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 19: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi near 50,000 mark

Japan says economy 'almost stopped worsening', raising view for first time since 2018

Japan says economy 'almost stopped worsening', raising view for first time since 2018

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

US considers expanding current visa restrictions for foreign workers: Report

US considers expanding current visa restrictions for foreign workers: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.